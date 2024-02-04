58 Myanmar border guards seek shelter in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 58 soldiers of Myanmar’s paramilitary Border Guard Police (BGP) escaping the junta-run country took shelter in Bangladesh amid reports of heavy gunfights between the government troops and the rebel resistance fighters, officials said here on Sunday.

The soldiers entered through the Tambru border in predawn hours on Sunday and sought shelter from BGB.

“Fifty-eight BGP personnel took shelter in Bangladesh throughout the day since the predawn hours. Fourteen of them crossed the border with bullet wounds and are being treated at different hospitals, including health facilities in Rohingya camps,” said an official familiar with the development.