5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar again

Yangon: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at about 10:59 a.m. local time on Friday, the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) reported. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was located about five miles southeast of Wundwin town in Mandalay region, Xinhua news agency reported. Myanmar has experienced more than 112 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The aftershocks followed a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28. The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached over 3,649, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported. In addition, 5,018 people were injured and 145 remained missing due to the earthquake, the report said. The massive earthquake has also damaged 6,730 mobile communication stations, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Wednesday. As of April 6 as many as 5,999 stations have been restored, while 731 stations are under repair, it said. Additionally, 15 Myanmar post offices temporarily suspended operations due to the earthquake but resumed services on March 31, it added. Meanwhile, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday that the 2025 Myanmar New Year's Ata Thingyan Festival will be celebrated peacefully without music or dance. This year marks the first celebration of Thingyan since its inclusion in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the Yangon City Development Committee's Engineering Department, construction of the water festival pavilion and the Thingyan Walk being built in front of Yangon City Hall has been suspended and cancelled, it said. The cancellations follow the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries, as well as significant damage to buildings, it added. This year, the Ata Thingyan Festival will run from April 13 to 16. The traditional Myanmar New Year's Day will fall on April 17.