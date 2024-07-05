45-year-old Rachel Reeves becomes First woman UK Finance Minister

London: Rachel Reeves, Britain’s first woman finance minister, is a former child chess champion and Bank of England economist who has pledged to grow the nation’s economy while showing strong fiscal discipline.

Reeves, 45, becomes chancellor of the exchequer after her centre-left Labour party won Thursday’s UK general election by a landslide, ending 14 years of rule by the right-wing Conservatives.

“It is the honour of my life to have been appointed chancellor of the exchequer,” Reeves wrote on social media platform X after her appointment by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limits on your ambitions.”

Labour had put the economy at the heart of its election manifesto, targeting growth and wealth creation as key priorities in government, while its emphasis on the latter is not normally associated with the party’s traditionally leftist policies.

“Economic growth was the Labour Party’s mission,” Reeves added Friday.

“It is now a national mission. Let’s get to work,” said the married mother of two children. Reeves recently told company bosses that Labour had become “the natural party of British business”, adding that the party would show “iron discipline” over public

finances.