4.3 magnitude quake hits western Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or damage of any kind due to the quake.

The earthquake struck at 10:51 pm on Saturday with its epicentre located at Bagapati in the Udayapur district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The tremors were also felt by people from the neighbouring districts.

Earlier on Saturday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude hit the Taplejung district in western Nepal.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V); it makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.