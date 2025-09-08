42 injured as thousands protest in Nepal over social media ban; curfew imposed

Kathmandu: At least 42 people were injured on Monday as violent demonstrations led by youths against a Nepal government ban on social media sites intensified in Kathmandu, prompting authorities to impose a day-long curfew in parts of the capital city, police said. Local media reported that one person was killed in the violence; however, there was no official confirmation. Thousands of youths, including school students, marched through Maitighar and Baneshwor areas from early morning, accusing the government of rampant corruption and suppressing freedom of expression by banning 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and X.

The protests turned violent when agitators broke through police barricades near the Parliament building. Security personnel resorted to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, eyewitnesses said. The Kathmandu District Administration issued a prohibitory order from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm in areas surrounding the Parliament building to curb the unrest. “No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone,” Chief District Officer Chhabi Lal Rijal said in a notice.