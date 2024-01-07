4 killed, 3 injured in attack in Pak

Peshawar: At least four people were killed and three others injured on Sunday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in Pakistan’s restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran said that armed attackers with automated weapons targeted two vehicles en route from Parachinar to Peshawar, Dawn News reported.

He said two security personnel were among those killed in the attack near Sadda Bazaar in Khurram district.

Efforts are underway to find and arrest the culprits, the DPO said.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack, but the region is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shias.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, the deputy medical superintendent of Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed the injured people

were receiving treatment at the hospital.