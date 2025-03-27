‘4 facilitators of Jaffar Express attack arrested in Pakistan’

Islamabad: Four suspects have been arrested for facilitating the hijacking of the Jaffar Express that resulted in the killing of 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, earlier this month in Pakistan’s Balochistan, according to a report.

Terrorists belonging to the banned separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying 440 passengers. Twenty-six hostages lost their lives in the attack. The Army eliminated all 33 terrorists the next day and rescued 354 hostages.

Since then, multiple attacks have taken place across Balochistan.

Sources in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police confirmed the arrests, reported the Dawn newspaper. They said a joint team comprising senior officials from various law enforcement agencies is investigating the attack on the Jaffar Express.

“The suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation,” the sou­rces said, adding that ef­­forts to identify the attackers are underway.