4 children injured in knife attack in French Alpine town

Paris: The prosecutor leading an investigation into a horrific knife attack in a French Alpine town says four children aged between 22 months and 3 years suffered life-threatening wounds and that two adults also were injured.

The prosecutor said the attacker’s motives remain unknown but do not appear to be terrorism-related.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian, was detained following the Thursday morning attack in Annecy. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the man has refugee status.