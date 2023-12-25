38 people held as Serbian Oppn plans more protests

Belgrade: Serbian police said Monday they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot that declared the governing populists as winners of the parliamentary and local councils’ elections.

Opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the Dec. 17 elections, saying there has been election fraud, particularly in the capital, Belgrade. Some politicians began a hunger strike.

On Sunday evening, protesters tried to enter Belgrade’s city council, breaking windows, before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons.

Senior police official Ivica Ivkovic told reporters that those detained were facing charges of inciting violent change of constitutional order in reference to attempting to overthrow the government and violent behaviour.

He added that eight officers were injured, including some seriously. The opposition said that police used excessive force and beat up some of its supporters. Several hundred university students and other citizens on Monday blocked traffic at Belgrade street.