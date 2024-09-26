36 killed in days of clashes between warring tribes in Pak

Peshawar: At least 36 people have been killed and 80 others injured in clashes between two warring tribes over a piece of

land during the last six days in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the clashes started over a land dispute despite the efforts of the government and tribal elders to calm down the situation.

“So far, 36 people have been killed and 80 others injured in clashes during last six days,” police said.

Locals, however, claimed much higher casualty figures.

The fighting spread to areas such as Balishkhel, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Peewar and Maqbal in the district, which borders Afghanistan’s Khost, Paktia, Logar and Nangarhar provinces, which are considered strongholds of the ISIS and the Pakistan Taliban.