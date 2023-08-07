30 killed, nearly 100 injured in train accident in Pakistan

Karachi: At least 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured on Sunday when several compartments of an express train derailed in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, in the latest rail disaster to hit the country.

The Hazara Express train travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed in Nawabshah district near the Sarhari Railway Station, 275 kilometers from the provincial capital Karachi.

Commissioner Benazirabad division Abbas Baloch said in a statement that at least 30 people died in the accident while passengers are still stranded in a bogie.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who spoke to the media at People’s Medical College Hospital in Benazirabad the district home to Nawabshah, confirmed the death toll, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He added that the injured could be shifted to Karachi if needed and directed the local administration and health officials to expedite relief and rescue efforts.

Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafiq earlier told the media that the number of casualties could rise as some of the injured were in critical after being hospitalised.

He said around 10 bogies had derailed and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Pakistan Railways Sukkur Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Mohsin Siyal said 15 bodies were retrieved from the wreckage and the rescue work aided by the Pakistan Army was continuing.

Television channels showed the crash site with train compartments badly damaged near the station. They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments along with civilians who also joined the rescue work.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said.

He said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The state-run Radio Pakistan reported that the Pakistan Army and Rangers have started relief and rescue activities at the accident site.

The rescue operation has been started on the special directives of Army chief General Asim Munir, it added.

Additional troops have been called in to assist the rescue operation. Army Aviation helicopters are also reaching the spot to rescue the injured people.

“The rescue operation of Pakistan Army will continue till the transfer of the

last injured to the hospital and the rehabilitation of the people trapped at the accident site,” it said.