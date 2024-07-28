30 killed, 145 injured in armed clashes between two tribes in Pak

Peshawar: At least 30 people were killed and 145 others injured in armed clashes between two tribes fighting over a piece of land in Pakistan’s restive tribal district in northwest, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that heavy clashes started five days ago in Boshera village in Upper Kurram district, which has witnessed deadly conflicts among tribes and

religious groups as well as sectarian clashes and militant attacks in the past.

Police said the tribal clashes left 30 people dead and 145 others injured in the last five days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

Officials with the help of tribal elders, military leadership, police and district administration have brokered a truce between

Shia and Sunni tribes in Boshera, Malikhel and Dandar areas a short while ago, police said.

However, firing is still continuing in some other parts of the district.

An official said efforts were being made to reach a ceasefire in the remaining areas too.

The tribal fighters have vacated the trenches, which are now under the control of the law enforcers.agencies