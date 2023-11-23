30 injured in Police clash with anti-govt portest in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Nearly 30 people, including five policemen, were injured on Thursday as Nepalese riot police used batons and tear gas to halt thousands of protesters from two political groups who clashed with each other while marching on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The two political groups, the Youth Organisation Nepal (YON) affiliated to the main Opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN UML] and supporters of the pro-monarchy Durga Prasai Group clashed with each other while staging anti-government demonstrations.

At least 24 protesters and five policemen were injured during the clashes.

The YON and the pro-monarchist Durga Prasai Group announced separate demonstrations against the government in Kathmandu on Thursday. The Durga Prasai Group -- whose first target was the government and second the CPN-UML affiliated YON -- chanted slogans and called for the restoration of a Hindu state in Nepal.