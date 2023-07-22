3 people die in Serbia as 2nd storm rips through Balkans this week

Belgrade: Three people died in Serbia during another deadly storm that ripped through the Balkans this week, local media said on Saturday.

The storm on Friday first swept through Slovenia, moving on to Croatia and then Serbia and Bosnia, with gusts of wind and heavy rain.

Authorities reported power distribution issues and extensive damage including fallen trees that destroyed cars and rooftops. On Wednesday, another storm killed six people in the region, four in Croatia, one in Slovenia and another in Bosnia. Meteorologists said the storms were of such powerful magnitude because they followed a string of extremely hot days. Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fuelled by climate change.

In the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, a 12-year-old was found dead in the street during the storm but it remains unclear whether he was struck by lightning or was electrocuted, said the official RTS television. Local media say Novi Sad was hit the hardest, with the storm damaging the roof of the city’s exhibition hall. Some 30 people have sought medical help and many streets remain blocked on Saturday.