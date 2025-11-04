3 killed in avalanche in northeast Nepal; 4 missing

Kathmandu: At least three people including a foreign climber were killed and four others went missing on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal’s Yalung Ri peak.

Five others were injured after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province’s Dolakha district.

A French climber and two Nepali guides died during an expedition when the avalanche occurred at around 10:00 am, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato.

Local media had initially reported a higher

toll of seven.