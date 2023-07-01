3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks as Spain highlights European support

Kyiv: Ukrainian officials on Saturday morning reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country's east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S nchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine's fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory.

In an address to Ukraine's parliament that received several standing ovations, S nchez said, "We'll be with you as long as it takes."

"I am here to express the firm determination of the European (Union) and Europe against the illegal and unjustified Russian aggression to Ukraine," he said on the day that Spain took over the six-month rotating presidency of the 27-nation EU.

S nchez will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the two set to give a joint news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, regional officials reported that at least three civilians were killed and at least 17 more wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight.

Three people died and 10 more suffered wounds on Friday in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that fierce clashes continued in three areas in Donetsk where it said Russia has massed troops and attempted to advance.

In the latest of regular social media updates, the General Staff named the outskirts of three cities Bakhmut, Lyman and Marinka as front-line hot spots, and said that Russia over the previous day staged unsuccessful assault attempts there.

Five people including a child were wounded on Friday and overnight in the Kherson region in the south, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Referring to possible peace talks, the Spanish leader said that "only Ukraine can set the terms and times for peace negotiations. Other countries and regions are proposing peace plans.