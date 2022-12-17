3 critical after stampede at London concert venue

London: Three people remained hospitalised in critical condition on Friday after hundreds of people forced their way into a London concert venue during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake.

Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy. Initially four were listed in critical condition. Two less seriously injured people were treated at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police force said emergency services were called on Thursday night after "a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets".

Video footage shot by bystanders shows a crowd of hundreds outside the concert hall, and scores of people pushing through the doors and rushing upstairs. Akin Oluwaleimu went to the concert with his 14-year-old daughter but said he decided to leave after things turned "rowdy" outside.

"Two ladies fainted and were carried up high away. People were injured because there was a lot of pushing, a lot of pushing," he told the BBC.

The concert was halted, with a promoter going onstage to tell the audience that people had "breached the doors".

Asake posted a message of support for the injured on Instagram saying "I pray you get well soonest."