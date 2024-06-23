23 people arrested for involvement in tourist’s lynching in Pak’s Swat town

Islamabad: Pakistan police have arrested more than 20 people for alleged involvement in the lynching of a tourist in the picturesque town of Swat for allegedly desecrating the Quran, media reports said here on Sunday. Muhammad Ismail, a 40-year-old resident of Sialkot in Punjab province, was gunned down by an enraged mob which dragged him through the town and later hanged him in full public view in Madyan tehsil of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. The mob had also set the Madyan police station ablaze.

Ismail was accused of having burnt the pages of Islam’s holy book. Five police personnel and 11 locals were injured in the incident. Police arrested 23 people for alleged involvement in Ismail’s lynching and the arson attack on the Madyan police station, Geo News reported.