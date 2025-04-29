22 people killed in restaurant fire in China

Beijing: Twenty-two people were killed in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m., killing 22 people and injuring three others, the State-run Xinhua news agency reported.

There are no details about the incident, including the cause of the fire.

AP reports the restaurant's manager was in police custody as part of the investigation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat those injured.

He called for efforts to properly handle affairs related to the victims and console their families, promptly identify the cause of the fire, and hold those responsible to account per the law.

Xi also stressed the importance of forestalling major accidents to ensure public safety and social stability as the May Day holiday approaches, Xinhua reported.

China celebrates May Day with five holidays.

Premier Li Qiang also urged full-scale rescue and treatment, adding that local authorities across the country should screen for safety hazards and strengthen the implementation of workplace safety measures to prevent such accidents.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the site.

Fire incidents are common in China owing to staff ignoring safety features and a lack of training or pressure from their superiors.

This is the second major fire incident in China this month.

On April 9, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province.

A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city.