22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China

Beijing: Twenty-two people were killed in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday. The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m., killing 22 people and injuring three others, the State-run Xinhua news agency reported. There was no word on the cause of the fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat those injured, the report said. This is the second major fire incident in China this month. On April 9, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province. A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city.