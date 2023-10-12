22 Americans have died in Israel conflict: White House

Washington: As many as 22 Americans have lost their lives in Hamas’ attack on Israel and 17 remain unaccounted for, the White House said Wednesday, and added that the figure is likely to increase in the coming days.

National Seccurity Advisor Jake Sullivan said more Americans could be among those taken held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas, adding that the US communicating with Israel on recovery of hostages. “We know that, so far, 22 Americans lost their lives and 17 remain unaccounted for. We know that these numbers are likely to increase in the days ahead,” said John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council.