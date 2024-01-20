21 killed in two separate fire incidents in China

Beijing: At least 21 people, including school students, were killed in two separate fire incidents in China, local authorities said on Saturday.

In the first accident, 13 students were confirmed killed in a fire that took place at the Yingcai School in Henan Province’s Yanshanpu village on Friday night.

The local fire department received an alarm about the fire at the school at 11 pm local time Friday night.

In another incident, eight people were killed in a fire following a dust explosion at a production workshop in Changzhou City, east China’s Jiangsu Province on early Saturday morning.