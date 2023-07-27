21 dead after a wind-tossed boat overturns in Philippines

Manila: At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.

Police said rescue operations were continuing, but did not immediately provide figures for the total number of people on board the MBCA Aya when it capsized in Rizal province. The boat capsized when its passengers moved to one side of the boat in panic when it was battered by

fierce winds about 46 meters (about 150 feet) from Kalinawan village in Binangonan town, the coast guard said.

The Rizal provincial police said it immediately launched a search and rescue operation with the help of the coast guard and other local authorities and at that least 40 people were saved but 21 others drowned. “The operation is still ongoing for the possible rescue of other passengers,” the Rizal police said in a statement. It did not provide other details like how many passengers and crewmembers were onboard the boat when it overturned.”