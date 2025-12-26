20-year-old Indian student shot dead near University Of Toronto, suspects on the run

Toronto: A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities probing the case as a homicide, officials said. The shooting took place on Tuesday, and the Toronto police on Wednesday identified the victim as Shivank Avasthi, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Police were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday for a report of an injured person lying on the ground, Duty. Inspector Jeff Allington told reporters near the scene on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, the report added. The police are probing the case as a homicide. "Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight," Allington said. Toronto police said the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. No suspect description has been released. Meanwhile, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed “deep anguish” over the student’s “tragic death”. "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate posted on X.

A UTSC spokesperson said the university was “extremely saddened” to learn about the death near their campus, but did not confirm if he was a student, CP24 Television network reported. “We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday evening. "We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action.” The University of Toronto Scarborough campus (UTSC) issued a safety alert advising anyone in a building to stay inside and anyone outdoors to leave the area. In a social media post, the school said the police investigation is in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC. It said pathways into the valley remain closed, and people are advised to avoid the valley until police reopen it.