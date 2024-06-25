20 dead in Pakistan’s Karachi due to heat wave

Karachi: Hit by the extremely hot weather, at least 20 people have died in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, during the last 48 hours and scores of others suffered heatstroke, authorities said on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said 10 more bodies had been found on the streets of Karachi and other places on Tuesday after 10 bodies were sent to the morgue on Monday, all suspected victims of the ongoing heat wave with the temperature soaring to more than 40 degrees Celsius. Rescue services and health officials confirmed that the bodies bore no injury marks. “Most of the bodies are those of chronic drug users on footpaths or roadsides and they apparently died due to exposure to excessive heat in the city,” Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said.

She said the 20 dead bodies bore no injury marks and their appearances suggested that they were drug addicts whose bodies were spotted on footpaths or roadsides.