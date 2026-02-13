2 US Navy ships collide in Caribbean

Washington: Two Navy ships deployed as part of the Trump administration’s massive military buildup in the Caribbean Sea have collided, leaving two troops with minor injuries, US Southern Command said Thursday.

The destroyer USS Truxtun and the supply ship USNS Supply collided on Wednesday as the warship was getting a new load of supplies. The manoeuvre typically has the vessels sailing parallel, usually within hundreds of feet.

The military statement said two personnel reported minor injuries after the collision and that both were in stable condition. agencies