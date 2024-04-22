2 suspects arrested in Jerusalem car attack

Jerusalem: Israeli police said they have arrested two people after a car slammed into pedestrians in Jerusalem on Monday, lightly wounding three.

Footage taken by a CCTV camera and aired by Israeli media showed a car plowing into three ultra-Orthodox Jews, sending at least two flying over the dashboard.

Palestinians have carried out periodic attacks on Israeli cities and towns since the country’s war against Hamas began on October 7. During that time, violence has surged in the West Bank.

Also Monday, Palestinian civil defence in Gaza said it had found 210 bodies on the grounds of a Khan Younis hospital, and Israel’s chief of military intelligence resigned over the failure to prevent the October 7 attack, the first senior official to do so.