2 survivors found from navy ship in Thailand

Bangkok: Rescuers found two survivors and recovered four bodies from a Thai warship that sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Thailand, navy officials said Tuesday, as hopes faded for more than two dozen people still missing.

Officials acknowledged there were not enough life jackets for all those aboard.

The HTMS Sukhothai, a corvette in service for 35 years, sank Sunday night in rough seas with 105 people aboard. Seventy-five people were rescued by Monday afternoon, leaving 30 people unaccounted for.

The navy said an earlier tally of 106 people on board was incorrect because one sailor failed to join the journey. Navy commander Adm. Cherngchai Chomcherngpat announced the recovery of the survivors.