2 stabbed in Leicester Square

London: A man was arrested at the scene after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in a knife attack at the busy Leicester Square in central London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related at this stage.

A security guard at a shop in one of the

UK capital’s busiest tourist hubs told reporters that he had disarmed the attacker after hearing screams.

The victims were treated at the scene and then rushed to hospital.