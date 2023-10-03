2 people killed in Bangkok mall shooting
Bangkok: A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the centre of Thailand’s capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody less than an hour after the first reported
gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall, long been seen as one of Bangkok’s biggest and most upscale shopping destinations. As per officials the deceased included Chinese and a
Myanmar national.
