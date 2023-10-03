MillenniumPost
2 people killed in Bangkok mall shooting

BY Agencies3 Oct 2023 6:18 PM GMT

Bangkok: A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the centre of Thailand’s capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody less than an hour after the first reported

gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall, long been seen as one of Bangkok’s biggest and most upscale shopping destinations. As per officials the deceased included Chinese and a

Myanmar national.

