2 killed, 2 injured in Israeli missile strikes

Beirut: Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early on Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. It caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details.

Syria's Ministry of Transport said work to repair the damage began immediately and later on Monday, some flights resumed while work in other parts of the airport continued. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed in the strike. The conflicting reports could not immediately be reconciled.

The Observatory said the runway used for civilian flights was fixed while another, used for cargo transport, remains out of service.