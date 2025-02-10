2 dead, 41 hurt in school bus crash in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A school bus accident near Kathmandu on Sunday killed two people, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 41 others, police said. The bus plunged 150 metres from a hilly road in Pharping, Dakshinkali municipality, 20 km south of Kathmandu.

The vehicle was carrying 41 students, aged three to 12, along with a teacher and the driver. The 35-year-old driver and the boy died at the scene. Eight students with minor injuries received first aid and returned home, while 32 others and the teacher remain hospitalized. Police suspect the driver lost control.