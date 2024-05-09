1st shipment of aid to US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus

Nicosia: A shipment of humanitarian aid left a port in Cyprus on Thursday morning and was on its way to the US-built pier in Gaza, the first delivery to the newly built ramp, Cyprus’ foreign minister said.

The relief is desperately needed, with the United Nations saying people in Gaza are on the brink of famine and as Israeli troops have ordered the evacuation of 1,00,000 Palestinians from Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

Earlier this week, Israel sent tanks to seize Gaza’s nearby Rafah crossing with Egypt, shutting down a vital border entry point needed

to get assistance into the battered enclave.

It remains uncertain whether Israel will launch an all-out invasion of Rafah as international efforts for a cease-fire continue.

Israel has said that an assault on Rafah is crucial to its goal of destroying Hamas after the militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that left 1,200 dead and 250 seized as hostages and abducted to Gaza.

The United States, which opposes a Rafah invasion, has said Israel has not provided a credible plan for evacuating and protecting civilians now crammed in Rafah.