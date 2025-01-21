1st day, 1st show: Trump to sign executive orders

Washington: President Donald Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders to fulfil his campaign poll promises, including declaring an emergency at the southern border, addressing a national energy crisis, and defining sex-related policies, senior White House officials from the new administration said on Monday.

Trump, 78, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.

He is expected to sign 10 executive orders related to immigration, among which the most prominent is ending the automatic recognition of birthright citizenship, an official said. Explaining the executive order that defines sex, the official said it recognises that the erasure of sex in language and policy has had a corrosive impact, not just on women, but also on the validity of the American system.

The official said that recognising males who identify as women has undermined key aspects of women’s lives, including opportunities, privacy, safety, and fairness. This approach disregards inherent biological differences and needs, such as privacy and physical size differences. By prioritizing self-identification over biological sex, the government erodes trust in its institutions, as citizens feel their concerns and realities are being ignored. Another executive order will end the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programmes. It is meant to create equal treatment and end DEI inside the federal government, the official said.

“It explains a lot of the equity programming that has resulted from the Biden administration. On day one, we have the Federal Aviation Administration actively recruiting individuals with severe intellectual disabilities. People have obvious concerns about airline safety if individuals are not being hired based on capability but rather on characteristics they cannot control,” said the official.

For now this order would not be implemented on the private businesses. Soon after his swearing-in, Trump and his team will immediately prioritise tackling the national security and public safety threats that have resulted from the open border. “Number one, we are going to declare a national emergency at the border. What this action does is it deploys armed forces to erect physical barriers,” said an official.