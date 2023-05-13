198 Indian fishermen released from Pakistani jail

karachi: Pakistani authorities have released 198 Indian fishermen, who were languishing at a jail here after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters, and handed them over to India at the Wagah border. The fishermen were released from the Malir Jail in Karachi on Thursday evening. Malir Jail superintendent Nazir Tunio said that they had released the first batch of Indian fishermen prisoners and two more batches would be released in June and July.

“We released 198 prisoners on Thursday while 200 and 100 more would be released later on,” he said. 200 Indian fishermen were to be released on Thursday from Malir jail but two of them died due to illness. It included one Muhammad Zulfiqar who passed away on May 6 and Soma Deva who died on May 9.