19 killed in Senegal road crash

Dakar: A bus swerved to avoid hitting a donkey and collided with a truck, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens of others in Senegal on Monday, authorities said.

The collision happened near Ngeun Sarr in the country’s north, President Macky Sall tweeted.

“Yet another fatal accident on our roads,” he said. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Speedy recovery to the injured.”

The crash involved a public bus and a transport truck, the fire department said. The bus was apparently trying to avoid hitting a donkey, local fire department commander Lt. Ousseynou Ndiaye said.

Last week, 40 people were killed in a bus crash in Gnivy village, in Senegal’s Kaffrine region.