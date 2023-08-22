‘18 bodies found in area struck by wildfire’

Alexandroupolis: Greek firefighters found the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire burning for days, authorities said Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area in the northeastern Alexandroupolis region, Ioannis Artopios, a spokesman for the fire department, said in a televised statement.

Given no reports of missing people had been filed in the area, authorities were examining the possibility

that the casualties were migrants who had entered the country from the nearby border with Turkey,

Artopios said.