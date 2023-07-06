17 killed in toxic gas leak caused by illegal gold extractions

Johannesburg: At least 17 people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and ten hospitalised following a toxic gas leak during an illegal gold extraction operation at an abandoned mine in South Africa, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Boksburg city, east of Johannesburg, South African authorities confirmed.

Gauteng provincial Premier Panyaza Lesufi told the media that the youngest person that died was a one-year-old child, and the rest were believed to be illegal miners working in a long-closed mine in the area.

The miners were reportedly using the highly toxic nitrate oxide gas to extract gold from soil dug out of the mine.

He confirmed that the death toll rose to 17 after one of the 11 people initially hospitalised died. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of those killed.

He urged “investigators to get to the bottom of what may have caused this accident to avoid similar disasters in future,” a statement by his office said. The survivors of the Boksburg gas leak were recovering well, Gauteng Health Minister Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told local media.

“The conditions of those who are inside, they are doing much better. At ward one, we have a baby of two months, but she is doing fine. She is self-breathing,” she

said.