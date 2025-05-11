17 killed in Sri Lanka bus accident

Colombo: At least 17 people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kotmale in the Central Province when the bus driver tried to take a left turn on the hilly terrain.

The bus carrying 25 passengers went down 100 meters off the cliff, police said.

About 25 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka and often occur due to reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.