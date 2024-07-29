150 people killed in student unrest: Bangladesh govt

Dhaka: For the first time, the Bangladesh government on Monday officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed across the country during the students’ unrest over the quota system.

Violence gripped Bangladesh recently and the government called in the army to quell protests against job quotas. The protests, which started in universities and colleges earlier this month, quickly turned into a more widespread agitation against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government. The unrest has left several thousand people, including policemen, wounded and major government installations damaged.

“The government has decided that a nationwide mourning will be observed tomorrow... People have been urged to wear black badges to mourn the deaths (during the violence),” Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told a media briefing after a meeting chaired by Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He said mosques, temples, pagodas and churches across the country were also urged to offer prayers for the departed souls and the wounded people.

The top bureaucrat said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal presented a report at the meeting about the overall situation and confirmed 150 deaths in clashes across the country.

The announcement came on a day when the military and paramilitary troops patrolled the streets of the capital Dhaka while police in riot gear enforced a strict vigil as a faction of the protesting students overnight called a new round of protests. The group called the new protest after six of

their coordinators announced the withdrawal of the

demonstrations.