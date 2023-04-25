15 killed in road accidents in Pak’s Punjab province

Lahore: At least 15 people, including women and children, were killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s Punjab province, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, eight members of a nomad’s family, including women and children, were killed when a speeding oil tanker ran over their huts at Lodhran district, some 350 kms from Lahore, on Monday.

It said that a good number of nomad families were asleep in their huts when the speeding oil tanker ploughed into them killing eight on the spot and leaving four injured.

The Rescue 1122 said that the driver of the tanker lost control over the vehicle after one of the tyres burst.