14 migrants dead after dinghy sinks in Aegean off Turkiye’s coast

Ankara: A rubber dinghy carrying 18 migrants sank in the Aegean Sea off Turkiye’s southwestern coast on Friday, leaving at least 14 dead, Turkish officials said.

Two people survived, including an Afghan national, while search and rescue efforts were underway for two others still missing.

A statement from the regional governor’s office said the dinghy began taking in water shortly after departing from Bodrum, a coastal town popular with tourists in Mugla province.