13A debate kicks up in SL ahead of Presidential election

Colombo: The India-mooted 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution as a solution to address the minority Tamil community’s long-pending demand for political autonomy is set to figure high in the political debate in the impending Presidential election.

Sri Lanka’s Elections Commission last month said the presidential election would be conducted between September 17 and October 16.

A statement made by the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in the former war-torn district of Kilinochchi in the northern province that a future government under his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party would implement the 13A is being met with criticism.

Premadasa, without elaborating, blamed past leaders for not implementing the 13A. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987 made between the then President J R Jayewardena and Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community. Premadasa, however, did not say whether he would grant police and land powers to the provinces.

“What did he mean? Did he say that police and land powers would be granted to the northern province?,” the ruling SLPP parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena asked.

The 13A made Sri Lanka create nine provincial councils for nine provinces with a temporary merger of the North and East which the Tamil minority claims is their traditional homeland.

However, seven successors of former president Jayewardena have rejected granting police and land powers to the provinces, claiming it would pave the way for the separatist intent of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).