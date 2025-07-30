‘13 children died of malnutrition in Darfur camp’

Cairo: Thirteen children died of malnutrition-related causes last month in a camp for displaced

people in the Darfur region of Sudan, where civil war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, a doctors’ group said Tuesday.

The deaths in the Lagawa camp in East Darfur province were the latest tragedy in Sudan, which plunged into chaos in April 2023 when tensions between the military and the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded in the capital, Khartoum, and quickly spread.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a group of Sudanese medical professionals across the northeastern African country, reported the children’s deaths in a statement. It said the camp, which hosts more than 7,000 displaced people, mostly women and children, suffers from a severe food shortage.

The group urged the international community and aid groups to scale up humanitarian assistance to the camp amid increasing rates of malnutrition, especially among children.