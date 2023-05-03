12 killed in explosion, helicopter crash in China

At least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant and three others died in a helicopter crash during the country’s May Day holiday.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of the nine workers killed in the explosion Monday at the

Zhonghua Group plant in an industrial zone in the city of Liaocheng in the northern province of Shandong.

One person remained missing and another was hospitalised with injuries, the zone’s management committee said in a notice Wednesday.