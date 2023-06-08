11 killed in blast at funeral for Taliban official

Islamabad: A bomb ripped through a memorial service in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, officials said.

A former Taliban police official was among those killed and more than 30 were also wounded in the explosion near Nabawi Mosque, according to Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the interior ministry.

There were concerns that the number of casualties could rise further as more information becomes available, Takor added. The bombing apparently targeted the memorial service for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan who was killed in a car bombing on Tuesday. That attack in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, also killed the deputy governor’s driver and wounded 10 other people.