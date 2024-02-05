10 policemen killed as terrorists attack police station in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 10 policemen were killed and six others injured as heavily armed terrorists attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, ahead of the February 8 general elections in the country.

The incident took place at Chodwan police station in Daraban tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police official in Dera Ismail Khan division said.

“We lost 10 of our jawans, while six others were injured in the ambush carried out by heavily armed terrorists,” District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood said.