10 Nepali students killed in Hamas attacks in Israel

Kathmandu: Ten Nepali students have been killed and four others injured in Israel after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks in the country’s southern region, Nepal’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 700 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas’ key infrastructure. More than 500 people have been killed in Gaza in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

In a press statement, the foreign ministry here said 10 Nepali nationals lost their lives in the recent attack by Hamas in Israel. Out of the 17 Nepali nationals working on a farm at Kibbutz Alumim, an area near the Gaza Strip, two safely escaped, four were injured and one is still

missing, it said.