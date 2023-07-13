Yamuna's water reaches record level, Delhi & Noida's low-lying areas experience floods

Monsoon mayhem grips National Capital, as water level reaches records on Yamuna river. The Yamuna River in Delhi was flowing at a record 208.48 metres, the highest-ever level recorded in the city on July 13. Parts of the Ring Road were submerged, waist-deep water collected at the Monastery Market near Kashmere Gate, and low-lying areas near Civil Lines were inundated. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on July 13. The Plant has currently been shut down owing to the rise in the water level of Yamuna river. "We are at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps and machines. 25 per cent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. There can be water scarcity for a day or two", said Arvind Kejriwal.