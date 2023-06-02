MillenniumPost
Wrestlers' Protests: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Anurag Thakur reacts| Watch

BY MPost2 Jun 2023 12:45 PM GMT
The Delhi Commission for Women wrote to Delhi Police, demanding an FIR be registered against a man who allegedly revealed online the identity of a minor complainant in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Commission officials alleged that the minor complainant was under threat as an unknown person had posted a social media video revealing her identity.

